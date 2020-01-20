Malaysia on high alert following coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan

A woman leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where a man who died from a respiratory illness was confined, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province January 12, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysian response teams at all international entry points and health facilities around the country particularly the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Health Office have been placed on high alert following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

In his Facebook post, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said thermal scanners and health quarantine centres at the KLIA terminal have been on high surveillance mode.

He said the role played by the various health units stationed at the airport and other international entry points is important in safeguarding the country from various potential communicable diseases from high risk areas.

International media had reported 139 new cases of the new strain of coronavirus over the weekend since it was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan. So far three people have died in China, with two cases reported in Thailand and one in Japan.

Previously, Dr Noor Hisham had said the influenza situation reported in Malaysia was under control and not linked to the outbreak in Wuhan, but the Health Ministry has been monitoring the situation on lung infections and any updates from the World Health Organisation would be relayed from time to time. — Bernama