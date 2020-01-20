Guan Eng: 3.8 million people to benefit from first phase RM300 BSH payment from today

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng delivers his speech during the launch of ‘Cashless Ecosystem for Cyberjaya’ with Malaysia National QR at RekaScape in Cyberjaya, January 20, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The first phase payment of RM300 under Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) 2020 will be credited into the bank accounts of registered recipients between today and Wednesday (January 22), said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The payment will benefit almost 3.8 million recipients and involve a sum of more than RM1 billion, he said in a statement today.

To ensure that BSH 2020 is received by all eligible, the programme will be open for registration and updating of particulars between February 1 and March 15, he added.

He said recipients of the first phase payment need not make any application unless there are changes in particulars which need to be updated.

“This application and updating process is focused on those who are eligible based on BSH 2020 terms but were not approved for BSH 2019. It includes the new category of BSH 2020, as announced in Budget 2020 for single people aged 40 and above,” he said.

Any enquiries can be directed to toll-free line 1800-88-2747 or email [email protected]. — Bernama