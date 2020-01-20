Ahmad Maslan, Shahrir Samad to be charged with money laundering offences tomorrow

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad will face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad would face charges for alleged money laundering offences in the Sessions Court tomorrow, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

MACC said both men would face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to MACC, Ahmad will face two charges while Shahrir faces one charge under the Act.

“MACC has obtained permission to charge Shahrir and Ahmad on January 21, 9am at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court,” it said in a statement.

It added that both Shahrir and Ahmad were detained at 11.22am and 10.10am respectively after they presented themselves to MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya to complete the final investigation process.

Both men were later released on bail.

