World No. 1: TAR UC student becomes first Malaysian to top ACCA SBL exam (VIDEO)

Ng is the first Malaysian to be the world number one in the Strategic Business Leader (SBL) ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) examination. — Screengrab from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) student Caroline Ng Yi-Wye has made the nation proud by becoming the first Malaysian to be the world number one in the Strategic Business Leader (SBL) ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) examination.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong took to Facebook yesterday to congratulate Ng for the achievement of scoring the highest marks for the SBL subject in the ACCA examination in December 2019.

On January 17, TAR UC congratulated Ng on its official Facebook page and official Instagram page by describing Ng’s examination results as a “world-class achievement”.

This is not the first time that Ng has been recognised for her achievement.

In July 2019, TAR UC on its website announced that a team of six of its students including Ng had beaten 20 other teams to win the “Most Innovative Team” award during the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) Malaysia Business Challenge 2019 that was held on April 26, 2019.

Ng was then named as a Bachelor of Commerce student.