Chinese Embassy releases multiple entry visa guidelines to facilitate Malaysians' applications

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — In conjunction with the China-Malaysia Year of Culture and Tourism and Visit Malaysia Year 2020 taking place this year, The People’s Republic of China Embassy today released a notice on multiple entry visas to China to better facilitate applications by Malaysian.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy listed several visas categories along with their respective purpose of visit and supporting documentation which were required for each visa type apart from basic mandatory documents in normal application procedure.

“In order to promote people-to-people exchange between China and Malaysia, as of 20th January 2020, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia decides to further facilitate Malaysian citizen's application for multiple entry visa to China,” it said in a posting on its official Facebook page.

The following are the list of major purposes of one’s visit to China and their corresponding visa categories including the required supporting documents as stipulated by the Chinese Embassy.

L-Visa (Issued to those intending to visit China as tourists）

1. Three-month multiple entry: Itinerary issued by the cruise company.

2. One-year multiple entry: Detailed travel itinerary and corresponding irrevocable air ticket, hotel booking and photocopies of previous Chinese visas and previous records of travelling to China.

M-Visa (Issued to those intending to visit China for commercial and trade activities)

Supporting documents required: Documents on the commercial activity issued by a trade partner in China, or trade fair invitation or other invitation letters issued by relevant entity or individual and photocopies of previous Chinese visas and previous records of travelling to China.

1. Six-month to one-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China within two years.

2. Two-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with multiple entry Chinese visa or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China for more than three times within two years.

3. Three-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with two-year multiple entry Chinese visa within five years or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with one-year multiple entry Chinese visa for more than two times within five years or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China for more than five times within two years.

Q2-visa (Issued to those intending to visit their relatives who are Chinese citizens residing in China or foreigners with permanent residence in China. The intended duration of stay in China is no more than 180 days)

Supporting documents required: Invitation letter issued by a Chinese citizen or a foreign citizen with a Chinese permanent residence permit who lives in China, photocopies of Chinese ID or foreign passport and permanent residence permit of the inviting individual and photocopies of previous Chinese visas and previous records of travelling to China.

1. Six-month to two-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China within two years.

2. Three-year to five-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with two-year multiple entry Chinese visa or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with one-year multiple entry Chinese visa for more than two times.

S2-Visa (Issued to those intending to visit their family members who are foreigners working or studying in China or to those who intend to go to China for other private matters. The intended duration of stay in China is no more than 180 days)

1. For visiting family members for a short period:

Multiple entry S2-visa with a validity period not exceeding the validity period of the inviting individual's residence permit: Photocopies of an invitation letter issued by the inviting individual, photocopies of the inviting individual's passport and residence permit, and photocopies of their relationship certificate.

2. For private affairs such as medical treatment, inheritance, litigation, having real estate in China etc:

Supporting documents required: Photocopies of documentation identifying the nature of the private affairs should be provided as required by the consular officer and photocopies of previous Chinese visas and previous records of travelling to China:

(a) Six-month to one-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China within two years.

(b) Two-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with multiple entry Chinese visa, or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China for more than three times within two years.

(c) Three-year multiple entry: Photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with two-year multiple entry Chinese visa within five years, or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China with one-year multiple entry Chinese visa for more than two times within five years, or photocopies of previous records of travelling to China for more than five times within two years.

The Chinese Embassy also added that the public may refer to the information published on the official website of Chinese Visa Application Service Centre for related requirements of Chinese visa application.