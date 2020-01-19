Dungun drowning: Fourth victim’s body found

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for four missing students along the shores of Pantai Teluk Bidara in Dungun January 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

DUNGUN, Jan 19 — The bodies of four students of Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (PSMZA) who went missing after they were swept away by waves, while swimming at Pantai Teluk Bidara here last Friday, have been found.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Sharikan Bustaman said a rescue team found the last body, that of Mohamad Amir Izzudin Zulkiflee at 3pm today, about two nautical miles off Pantai Teluk Bidara.

The victim from Air Keroh, Melaka was a silat exponent who had represented the state.

Another victim Muhammad Ikhwan Ahmad Azhan, from Kuala Terengganu was found at 11.35am by a group of fishermen at Teluk Lipat about eight kilometres from where the four were last seen.

Some 30 minutes later a rescue team spotted another body that of Muhamad Luqman Al Rashid Mohamed from Kuantan, Pahang, floating about a kilometre away from where Muhammad Ikhwan’s body was found.

Earlier today Terengganu JBPM Zone 2 chief Azman Alias said members of the public stumbled upon the body of Muhammad Zul Fahmi Zuki of Kemaman, on the beach near Mayang Sari Resort, here at about 7.30am.

In the 6.30pm incident on Friday, Muhamad Luqman Hakim Al Rashid Mohamed Sabarudin; Muhammad Zul Fahmi; Muhammad Ikhwan Ahmad Azhan; and Mohamad Amir Izzudin Zulkiflee, all aged 21, were said to be bathing at a rocky area when they slipped and were swept away by the waves.

Sharikan said all four bodies have been sent to Dungun Hospital forensic unit for further action. — Bernama