PLUS issues travel time advisory for Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 Jan — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) today issued its Travel Time Advisory (TTA) for North-South Expressway (NSE) users ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration starting from January 20 to February 2, to reduce traffic congestion when the volume is expected to increase to two million vehicles daily.

PLUS in a statement urged motorists from the Klang Valley heading towards Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor to enter the highway before 9 am.

Meanwhile, motorists heading to other destinations such as Ipoh, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka are advised to get into the highway after 12 noon.

For the return trip to Kuala Lumpur, PLUS advised its customers to enter the expressway before 9 am to ensure the traffic flows in stages from all locations to the Klang Valley.

At the same time, PLUS will also temporarily halt highway maintenance and repair works between January 22 and February 2 and would provide crane and tow truck services at strategic locations on the highway to help travellers enjoy a safe, smooth and comfortable journey.

To ensure the safety of its customers especially during peak hours, PLUS will enhance cooperation with the authorities such as Royal Malaysian Police, Fire and Rescue Department, ambulance, Civil Defence Force, and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) as well as increasing the number of PLUS personnel in preparation for emergency assistance during the festive season.

PLUS is also providing additional public toilets and mobile water tanks at several locations on the highway, including the installation of 70 self-service reload kiosks (SSK) to accommodate the increase in traffic. — Bernama