Permaisuri Agong attends Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (centre) poses with the winners of the Putrajaya Poetry Writing Competition 2019 in Putrajaya January 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, today attended the Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night at Cempaka Sari Auditorium, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Complex here.

Her Majesty was accompanied by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad, PPj president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg Shokeran.

Tunku Azizah, who arrived at about 8.45pm, spent about an hour watching the performances of five national laureates namely Dr Siti Zainon Ismail, Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan, Datuk Dr Ahmad Khamal Abdullah (Kemala), Prof Emeritus Dr Muhammad Salleh and Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan as well as a special performance by Datuk M. Nasir.

Earlier, Her Majesty launched a poetry anthology book entitled Putrajaya Karya Pascamerdeka, containing 25 Putrajaya-themed poems from the Putrajaya Poetry Writing Competition 2019, held last October.

The book also compiled works by national laureates including Datuk Seri A. Samad Said, Muhammad and Anwar.

Tunku Azizah also presented prizes to the winner of the Putrajaya Poetry Writing Competition 2019, Muhamad Syazwi Sholihin, second-placed winner Muhammad Azri Store Pipe and third-placed winner Rohana Karno.

Meanwhile, Khalid said in his speech that the Putrajaya Poetry Recitation Night was the curtain raiser for the Putrajaya Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“Malaysians especially people in Putrajaya are looking forward to this momentous celebration as Putrajaya is a symbol of the country’s successful urban planning and development,” he said. — Bernama