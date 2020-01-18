2020 provides ‘great opportunities’ for Malaysia-China relations, says envoy

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia Bai Tian said China-Malaysia relations is in its 46th year of diplomatic relationship this year, and is progressing well. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The China-Malaysia relations is in its 46th year of diplomatic relationship this year, and is progressing well, said China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

He said the year 2020 is “China-Malaysia Year of Culture and Tourism”, as well as the year when Malaysia will be hosting Apec 2020 meeting, which will be attended by China.

“It is meant to be a year of great opportunities for China-Malaysia relations. In the coming days, the Embassy of China and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia will jointly hold two big events: Happy Chinese New Year Carnival Malaysia 2020, and the launching ceremony of China-Malaysia Year of Culture and Tourism,” he said at the Chinese New Year celebration reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy here, last night.

Bai Tian said these two events will kickstart China-Malaysia Year of Culture and Tourism, as well as their bilateral cooperation.

“I hope China-Malaysia relations could sail on this favourable wind and achieve new heights in trades, investments, cultural exchange and tourism. I hope it would herald a brand new chapter of the friendship between our two countries and peoples. I wish for China-Malaysia relations to heat up even more in the new year,” he said.

Also present at the event was Malaysia’s Special Envoy to China, Tan Kok Wai.

Commenting on the achievements of 2019, Bai Tian said Malaysian durians and edible bird’s nests have been given the green light to be exported to China, and ECRL and Bandar Malaysia have been back on track and relaunched.

By the end of November 2019, mutual investment has reached US$20.4 billion and Chinese investment in Malaysia accounted for US$12.6 billion. Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia in 2019 has also topped three million people.

“I hope that under the leadership of our governments, Chinese and Malaysian people could build with our own hands a better future, both for our countries and ourselves,” he said.

During the event, some 800 guests including Chinese nationals living in Malaysia, businessmen and representatives from Chinese-based non-governmental organisations were treated to various Chinese delicacies and performances. — Bernama