Yusoff Rawther and lawyer seeks clarification from Solicitor General’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The man who accused PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of sexual misconduct, Muhammad Yusoff Rawther and his lawyer Datuk Haniff Khatri has requested clarification from the Solicitor General over her statement when she dismissed the case.

In a press conference today, Haniff said that he and his client would like clarification on point four of Solicitor General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek’s media statement dated January 14, 2020.

“The power to prosecute rests with the attorney general. In this case, the solicitor general. However, in this case they should not have made a statement that sounds like a court decision. Only the court can decide whether or not the report was false or otherwise, and the witness is believable or not.

“So, paragraph four of their press statement needs more explanation whether the contradiction of facts is solely from the complainant or the complainant and the one being complained against.

“But referring to this statement here, it seems that the contradiction of facts is (purely) from Yusoff and if it is true, it is usurpation of the functions of court,” said Haniff.

The senior lawyer said he had sent Engku Nor Faizah an email last night as well as a letter to be delivered by hand today requesting for the meeting and expects a reply in seven days.

After the meeting with the solicitor general, Haniff said that Yusoff also plans on filing a civil suit against Anwar but he requires the clarification first.

Furthermore, he also questioned the Petaling Jaya police department for not giving Yusoff any updates regarding the police report lodged against Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvadore Rizal who had allegedly assaulted his client in May last year.

At the same time, Haniff also questioned the Port Dickson MP’s legal representatives from Tetuan Karpal Singh and Co regarding the defamation suit against Yusoff.

“Seeing that till today we haven’t received any summons from Tetuan Karpal and Co, even after Datuk Seri Anwar said that he will maintain his civil suit, we wrote to the firm saying that we haven’t received the summonses and that we are ready for it.

“Based on my discussion with Yusoff, he is more comfortable if Anwar continues with his civil action. Don’t retract the suit that was filed.

“With all the misunderstanding with the Solicitor General who said that there is insufficient evidence, this can be resolved at the Civil Court, so we are looking forward for the civil action,” said Haniff.

When Yusoff was asked what he thought about Anwar’s civil suit, he merely said: “Bring it on. If Anwar wants to sue me, bring it on.”