Govt to review allowance for KAFA teachers

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 17 — The government will continue to focus on the welfare of Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) class teachers including reviewing the allowance given to them, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the amount of this allowance was always the focus of discussion at the ministry level in appreciation of KAFA teachers.

“In Budget 2020, we increased the allowance of KAFA teachers by RM100, making their allowance RM1,000 from the previous RM900. This will not stop here. For Budget 2021, we will be asking for more so that KAFA teachers have quality and do not lose out in their allowance,” he said.

Mujahid was speaking to reporters after launching the e-RPH (Daily Lesson Plan) and the KAFA Special Education, northern zone, programme at the Nibong Tebal Industrial Training Institute here today.

Commenting further, Mujahid said the government will place emphasis on KAFA teachers including allocating allowances to those who are on maternity leave as at present, they are not getting paid during this period.

“It is included in our discussions, we will do whatever is possible,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, Mujahid lauded the programme which was conducted by KAFA Penang and hoped it would be emulated and used in KAFA in other states.

“It is a very programme and can be used for KAFA in other states,” he said, adding that at present there are almost 30,000 KAFA teachers and one million students throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama