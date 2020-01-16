University of Southampton to open new Iskandar Puteri campus next year

Eco World Development Group Berhad CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah and UoSM pro-vice chancellor and CEO Professor Rebecca Taylor at the signing of the MoU at Iskandar Puteri January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 16 — UK-based University of Southampton Malaysia (UoSM) will have a new campus here next year following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing today with Eco Botanic Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Eco World Development Group Bhd.

The MoU will enable UoSM to set up a new campus at Eco Galleria, a high-street mall in Eco Botanic City, which is fast becoming the premier commercial centre in Iskandar Puteri.

The new campus has a built-up area of 150,000 sq ft and is scheduled to begin operations in 2021.

It will house offices, amenities, a library, lecture theatres and laboratories, and is set to support the introduction of new UoSM programmes in Business and Computer Sciences.

Speaking at the occasion, EcoWorld Malaysia president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Chang Kim Wah said the Group is delighted to play a part in promoting Malaysia as a centre of educational excellence Malaysia.

“We are very excited to welcome UoSM to Eco Botanic. Since the launch of Eco Botanic in 2013, we have worked tirelessly towards improving not only the infrastructure of the township but its amenities which complements the outstanding education and student experience currently offered by the university.

“UoSM’s decision to expand into Eco Botanic City also underlines Malaysia success in establishing Iskandar Puteri as a world-class destination for learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, UoSM pro-vice chancellor and CEO Professor Rebecca Taylor described the move as a way to help the university draw in more students in support of its quest to have approximately 2,000 students in just five years.

UoSM currently operates at Educity Iskandar Malaysia and offers premier undergraduate degrees in engineering.

The MoU was signed by Chang and Taylor in the presence of Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal. — Bernama