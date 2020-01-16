Md Silmi Abd Rahman named Teraju CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Md Silmi Abd Rahman has been appointed as the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) chief executive officer for a two-year term effective Dec 1 last year, announced Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a statement today, he said the appointment has been approved by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Boasting over 30 years of experience, Md Silmi according to him, is an expert in the development of industry and trade, domestically and internationally.

“He has an excellent record in exploring new opportunities in high technology industries and Bumiputera entrepreneur development.

“He is also among the pioneer in the establishment of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) (1993-2017) and has served in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry from 1989 to 1993 and Public Service Department from 1983 to 1989,” said Mohamed Azmin.

Md Silmi’s appointment followed yesterday’s announcement on the appointment of former International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as TERAJU’s chairman for a two-year term effective Dec 1, 2019. — Bernama