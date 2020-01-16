Dr M occupies Education Minister’s office today

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today occupied the Education Minister’s office for the first time since his appointment as acting head of the ministry on January 3. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today occupied the Education Minister’s office for the first time since his appointment as acting head of the ministry on January 3.

On his arrival at the ministry at about 2.40pm, Dr Mahathir was greeted by secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Gazali Abas, as well as other members of the ministry’s top management.

Dr Mahathir was then ushered to his office on the 18th floor, where he was given a briefing by Mohd Gazali, with Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching also in attendance.

Following this, the premier met with the ministry’s top management on the 17th floor for another briefing.

On January 8, the Cabinet decided that Dr Mahathir would serve as acting Education Minister, effective January 3, following the resignation of Dr Maszlee Malik the day earlier.

Dr Mahathir was reported to have said recently that he would occupy his office at the Education Ministry soon, and his priorities included studying problems faced by the ministry before making any decision.

The Prime Minister was also reported to be considering the re-establishment of two education ministries, as had existed in previous times, and which comprised the Education Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry.

Dr Mahathir was Education Minister from 1974 to 1978 during the administration of prime ministers Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and Tun Hussein Onn respectively. — Bernama