Deputy home minister: Movement of Sabah Temporary Pass holders restricted

KIMANIS, Jan 16 — Holders of Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) will only be allowed to travel to the peninsula after getting the approval of the Sabah Immigration Department director, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said the travel restriction imposed on holders of three documents, namely IMM13 passes, Census Certificate and Kad Burung-Burung, which would be replaced by PSS this June, had long been enforced.

“The policy on the movement of IMM13 pass, Census Certificate and Kad Burung-Burung holders remains the same as what has been implemented by the previous government,” he told reporters here last night.

He was commenting on a statement by Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan who said that the government’s action to restrict the movement of PSS holders had proved that it was not safe.

In September last year, the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals had agreed to issue PSS to replace the three documents issued to foreign nationals residing in Sabah, namely the IMM13 passes, Census Certificate and Kad Burung-Burung beginning June 1 this year.

Mohd Azis said at the moment, only IMM13 pass holders were allowed to travel to the peninsula, namely for a maximum of one-month period, which is subject to the approval of the Sabah Immigration Department.

“The approval would be given based on certain reasons, for example, the PSS holders need to seek medical treatment (in the peninsula),” he said.

Mohd Azis who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) said the issuance of PSS reflected the state government’s commitment to solving the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah. — Bernama