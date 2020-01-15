Rapid KL pass users stand chance to win free bus rides, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said all users of the two passes could send as many selfies taken at any of Rapid KL’s assets as the background such as the LRT, MRT, BRT, Monorail and Rapid KL buses and share them on Rapid KL’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. — Picture from Rapid KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — My100 and My50 pass users now stand a chance to win one-year worth of free rides on Rapid KL and iPhone 11 Pro Max when they participate in Rapid KL selfie contest beginning today.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in a statement today said all users of the two passes could send as many selfies taken at any of Rapid KL’s assets as the background such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Monorail and Rapid KL buses and share them on Rapid KL’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account.

The contest runs from today to March 15, 2020, and 30 winners will be selected and walk away with other prizes such as Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Air and iPad Mini. All winners will be announced on March 25 through Rapid KL’s social media.

Contestants will need to “follow” and “like” Rapid KL’s Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter account. In addition, they will need to name five popular LRT, MRT, BRT or Monorail stations in their caption space.

Rapid KL today launched the “My100 and My50 Unlimited Pass Contest”, organised in appreciation of the My100 and My50 pass users and loyal RapidKL customers, the statement said. — Bernama