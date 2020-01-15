EC records only two election offences in Kimanis campaign so far

Party flags line the Membakut-Bengawan road January 5, 2020 ahead of the Kimanis by-election on January 18. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 15 — As of yesterday, only two election offences have been recorded in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election process since the campaign began after the nomination on January 4.

The Election Commission (EC) said the offences were recorded by its By-election Campaign Enforcement Team (PP-KPR) during their surveillance throughout the 11 days of the campaign and have also been acted upon.

One of the offences is related to the installation of campaign material at public premises (school) by one of the contesting parties and the other is related to the installation of campaign material outside the Kimanis parliamentary constituency, also by one of the contesting parties, the EC said in a statement posted on its Twitter page today.

Apart from that, the EC said 16 police reports had been made as of yesterday.

“Two of the police reports are on the dissatisfaction over the installation of the campaign material, which allegedly contained negative remarks, and the demand to have it removed,” it said.

Meanwhile, reports over other offences, including the utterance of slanderous remarks, had also been lodged to the police, but no report of corruption was lodged to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission so far, it said.

As of yesterday, the PP-KPR had monitored a total of 63 ceramah and programmes held related to the by-election.

The Kimanis by-election is set on January 18, which sees a straight fight between Datuk Karim Bujang of Warisan and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Barisan Nasional. — Bernama