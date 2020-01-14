RM30m allocated for rebuilding of Sentul market, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 30, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will allocate RM30 million to re-build Sentul market for its traders and the local community.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said discussions are being held with the developer and 200-odd traders at the market about the location and temporary site for them.

“We are still at the stage of discussions with the land-owner, traders and developer because it also involves widening the road...this project is quite big and needs careful planning. So we have to look after the interests of all parties.

“We are confident that the discussions will be finalised this year. As soon as they are finalised, the traders will be moved to the temporary site to make way for the project,” he told reporters here today after presenting donations to 19 victims of the Sentul market on Dec 31 last year.

He added that if approved, the project will take between one year and 18 months to be completed.

Khalid also said DBKL will allocate RM250,000 to repair the stalls in Sentul market which were affected by the fire.

“The stalls will be repaired within three months, the fastest will be one month, and the traders have agreed not to carry on with their business during that time.

“However, if any trader wants to continue their business, they have to propose a temporary site to be approved by DBKL,” he said.

Khalid also said the 19 fire victims will each get a RM3,000 contribution, of which RM1,500 is from DBKL, RM1,000 from the Federal Territory Foundation and RM500 from the Batu Member of Parliament Office for their daily expenses for three months. — Bernama



