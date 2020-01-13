Malaysia’s labour force participation rate up in Nov 2019, new govt data reveals

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of labour force in November 2019 rose 2.4 per cent to 15.83 million people compared to the same month in 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — The labour force participation rate in November 2019 increased 0.1 per cent to 68.8 per cent as compared to the previous month, according to the Key Statistics of Labour Force in Malaysia.

Commenting on the report, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said the figure also increased 0.4 per cent to 68.4 per cent over the same month in 2018.

He said the number of labour force in November 2019 rose 2.4 per cent to 15.83 million people compared to the same month in 2018.

“During the same period, employed persons also increased 2.5 per cent to 15.32 million people,” said Mohd Uzir in a statement.

The unemployment rate in November 2019 remained at 3.2 per cent for two consecutive months involving a total of 513,900 unemployed persons. — Bernama