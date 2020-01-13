Johor exco confirms seven-year-old contracted influenza, says situation under control

Aminolhuda said the 89 students who were earlier suspected of contracting influenza were currently treated as outpatients. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 — A seven-year-old schoolgirl has been confirmed to be ill due to influenza and is being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said today.

“The illness is confirmed to be influenza but there are also other complications with the patient and not just the influenza,” he said when met by reporters at the Johor Health Department at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Also present was Johor health department director Dr Aman Rabu.

Aminolhuda also said the 89 pre-school to Year Four students who were earlier suspected of contracting influenza, were currently treated as outpatients and have been advised to rest in their respective homes.

“They are only suspected to have contracted the influenza. Compared to all students from Year One to Secondary Six, we have 580,000 students throughout Johor.

“This means that the 89 is just a small figure and the Health Ministry is capable of handling the situation,” said Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman.

On the overall situation for Johor, Aminolhuda said influenza cases in the state are under control and stressed that the health authorities are fully capable of handling the situation.

He also assured that medical supplies, especially the influenza anti-virus, was sufficient.

“Outbreaks related to respiratory tract infections are monitored daily,” he assured.

Aminolhuda said he was also informed that influenza screening facilities have been set up at every entrance to Johor Baru to prevent an outbreak.

He said influenza is a seasonal disease that only causes colds to adults, but is harmful to children, the elderly and pregnant women.

“Although these infections may cause mild flu, the public and those at particular risk should go for vaccination that is being offered by private health facilities,” said Aminolhuda.