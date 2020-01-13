Baru Bian concerned over Mulu, Baram gas pipe leak

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks to reporters in his office in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 13 — Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian today expressed his concern at the latest report of a fourth leakage along the Petronas Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) which occurred between Long Kawa and Ba Selulung in Mulu, Baram yesterday evening.

“I am also equally relieved that no one was hurt in this major incident,” the federal works minister said.

He said he was informed that SSGP Block Valve 112 was shut down about 2am at dawn this morning, as pressure dropped at both upstream and downstream Block Valve 112, indicating pipeline leakage and rupture.

He said Block Valve 111 was shut down at 2.03am manually due to pressure dropping rapidly.

Block Valves 111 and 112 are at Pa Tebulo/Arur Kenangan and Long Kawa respectively.

“According to the Marudi police, three pipelines were fully sealed and secured before 3am early this morning,” Baru said.

He added the five Penan villages near the pipeline are Long Kawa, Long Siang, Ba Selulung, Long Kevok, and Long Urang.

“I was further informed that this incident has caused much uneasiness and triggered fear for many of the residents in close proximity to the pipelines.

“I myself am very concerned as this is the fourth incident after the one at Long Segaman, Lawas, in early May last year,” he stressed.

Baru urged for a swift and thorough investigation into how fires can erupt along the pipeline, and that he wanted to be fully briefed on the latest incident.