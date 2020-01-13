Armada confident Warisan will win in Kimanis, says Syed Saddiq

BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang pose for pictures on Nomination Day at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is optimistic that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang will defeat Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18.

Bersatu Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said that given the current performance of the Sabah government, there was no reason for voters to reject the party led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“There have been many reforms in Sabah since Warisan took over the state government and this certainly made a positive impact on Kimanis.

“I have been to Kimanis several times and I saw everyone working hard to help Warisan win,” he told reporters after a Rapat Umum programme with him here, last night.

In the January 18 election, Karim, 67, will be challenged by Mohamad, 48. — Bernama