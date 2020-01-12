Will action be taken against Tourism Minister for breaching electoral law? MCA chief asks EC boss

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today demanded the Election Commission take action against Tourism Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi for allegedly breaching electoral law by offering help to a school in Kimanis. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today demanded the Election Commission take action against Tourism Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi for allegedly breaching electoral law by offering help to a school in Kimanis.

In a statement, Wee questioned why Ketapi had offered RM50,000 for upgrading work for SMK Bongawan II, Kimanis, when the minister in question has nothing to do with the education portfolio.

Wee said this was not the first time Ketapi had done so, recalling how Ketapi had announced a RM80,000 budget for renovations for a hal in Semenyih during the by-elections in February last year.

“Odd! Tourism Minister announcing allocations for school development? Since when were schools a tourist destination? If they are then there must be at least 10,000 new tourist destinations. Congratulations to such a creative minister,” Wee said in a statement.

“Maybe the tourism minister is bored and wants to switch over to the education portfolio.

“What happened to “Promise 17: Ensuring a clean and modernisation of the electoral process” as stated in the Buku Harapan?”

Wee also chided Sabah Tourism Malaysia’s Facebook page for offering lucky draw prizes for those who put a “Like” on their posts. The winners could potentially win flight tickets and electronic products as long as they put a like on the page to which Wee said was akin to giving gifts.

“Like FB Tourism Malaysia Sabah and stand to win prizes? Is this to promote our Cuti-Cuti Malaysia brand or add “Likes” on FB and what’s it got to do with the Kimanis by-elections?

“What do you think EC? Would you dare take any action against this minister from Warisan?,” asked Wee.

KImanis is set to see a by election held on Jan 18, necessitated by the Election Court’s nullification on August 16, 2019, of former MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s win in Kimanis in the 14th general election in May 2018.

Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang is set to face Umno candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin in the polls on January 18 for the parliamentary constituency.