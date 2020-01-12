Report: MACC confirms chairman of ministry-owned firm to be charged tomorrow

It is understood that Education Malaysia Global Service (EMGS) chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff will face three unspecified charges under the Penal Code. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The chairman of a company wholly-owned by the Education Ministry will be formally indicted tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Star news portal reported the MACC as saying in a statement that Education Malaysia Global Service (EMGS) chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff will face three unspecified charges under the Penal Code.

According to the court schedule, Abdul Rahman’s case is set to come up before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob at 9am tomorrow in the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex.

According to government division Education Malaysia Division (BEM)’s official website, it manages the Education Ministry’s overseas presence including matters such as promoting Malaysian education and education diplomacy and pushing for Malaysia’s education sector to have international collaborations in academic and research areas.

Education Malaysia’s website said EMGS was formed on April 13, 2012 to complement BEM’s role in promoting Malaysia as a destination for education among international students.

Education Malaysia also said EMGS is also the main body managing the movement of international students in Malaysia including by facilitating the processing of their visas and has a one-stop centre in Kuala Lumpur for such matters.