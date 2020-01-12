Policeman dies in motorcycle crash in Selangor

A policeman died when his motorcycle skidded and crashed into the middle guardrail at Kilometre 411 of the North-South Expressway near Lembah Beringin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A policeman died when his motorcycle skidded and crashed into the middle guardrail at Kilometre 411 of the North-South Expressway near Lembah Beringin, Hulu Selangor, here today.

Hulu Selangor Police Chief Supt Azman Ab Rahman said during the 11.15am incident, Lance Corporal Mohd Azmi Zainal Abidin, 30, from the Kepong police station, died at the scene after his Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle grazed against another motorbike his friend, also a policeman, was riding.

“The victim and his friend were part of a convoy of about 30 people travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Sungkai, Perak,” he told Bernama.

Azman said the surviving victim, a Federal Reserve Unit officer, whose right leg was broken, was rushed to the Slim River Hospital for treatment.

He added Mohd Azmi’s body was sent to the Hospital Kuala Kubu Baru forensic unit for a post-mortem.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama