Mohamaddin: Aid to Sabah school not from Tourism Ministry

Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi today said the aid which was announced for SMK Bongawan II was through his allocation as minister and not from his ministry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KIMANIS, Jan 12 — The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi today said the aid which was announced for Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bongawan II was through his allocation as minister and not from his ministry.

As such, Mohamaddin dismissed allegations by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate him following his announcement which was said to be (allegedly) buying votes during the Kimanis Parliamentary constituency by-election and an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The people must be looked after and as a leader I do not have to vacillate and have a delaying attitude,” said Mohamaddin who is also Lahad Datu Member of Parliament, in a statement here.

When launching the ‘Jelajah Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020 (YM2020) at the school yesterday, Mohamaddin announced an allocation of RM50,000 following an open request from the Papar district officer Ghulam Rasul Hapil, to repair the facilities at SMK Bongawan II.

Commenting further, Mohamaddin said the move to announce the allocation was due to a feeling of responsibility and to avoid a delay when the people complained about their difficulties.

“I must give a commitment to help, no matter the time, during a by-election or not, that is my responsibility. He (Wee Ka Siong), as a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, should be more aware of such a situation,” he said.

Mohamaddin said he took a lesson from the failure of the previous government for its tendency to put off fulfilling the hope and need of the people resulting in them having a change of heart. — Bernama