Warisan does not promise moon, star, says Jaujan ahead of Kimanis by-election

Party flags line the Membakut-Bengawan road January 5, 2020 ahead of the Kimanis by-election on January 18. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 11— Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) does not promise the moon and stars during the Kimanis Parliament constituency by-election campaign, which is currently taking place, on the other hand explains the direction and the plans of the state government for the development of the people and state.

Its deputy president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said, as the ruling party, Warisan had been drawing up numerous initiatives in the more than one year period of administering Sabah encompassing the industrial and education sectors which also stressed on providing assistance to the people, including in Kimanis.

‘‘Since Warisan took over the government of Sabah, we have already drawn up plans for numerous sectors to spur economic and human capital development including the effort to create more job opportunities.

‘‘We don’t have any new promises (at the Kimanis by-election) because we want the Warisan manifesto at the 14th General Election (GE-14) to be realised.

‘‘We are reorganising the administration of the government of Sabah to empower further the service delivery system for the well-being of the people,’’ he told reporters after a meet the people programme in Kampung Bandau, Membakut, near here, last night.

Commenting further, Jaujan expressed confident Warisan could win at the Kimanis by-election based on the support of the people in the area which was increasing since the campaign started following the nomination process on January 4.

‘‘We are very confident the stability of the present government will not be threatened. We will continue our service to the people because the people had given the mandate to change the Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) government at GE-14.

‘‘Umno and BN had been rejected by the people at the GE-14 because they failed to carry out their responsibility when in power in Sabah,’’ said Jaujan, who is also Warisan General Election Machinery director at the by-election.

He, however, reminded the party machinery to continue drawing up strategies to win the hearts of the people of Kimanis to support and subsequently vote for the Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang on January18.

The Kimanis Parliamentary by-election would see a one-on-one match between Karim and BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The Election Commission fixed polling day on January 18 and early voting on January 14. — Bernama