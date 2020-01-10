Agong say current duties as Malaysian king are 'difficult and challenging'

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks after attending the thanksgiving prayer in conjunction with the first-anniversary celebration of his ascension to Pahang’s throne on January 15, at Istana Negara last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah admitted that his duties as the current Malaysian king are indeed difficult and challenging.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the responsibilities entrusted on him were very heavy, especially in uniting the multi-racial society with diverse views and opinions.

“I feel that the tasks and responsibilities had become heavier. If it is only being the Sultan of Pahang, I might have a good grasp of everything, but when appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it is indeed a different story. I have to learn so many things that I know nothing about.

“I personally never thought that I have to read a lot of government papers and sign so many letters and instruments, which are part of the King’s duties.

“Hence, I hope no matter how small the step I’m taking, I will continue uniting the people and I will do my level best to reach out to the people and to assist them in every possible way,” the King said after attending the thanksgiving prayer in conjunction with the first-anniversary celebration of his ascension to Pahang’s throne on January 15, at Istana Negara last night.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah joined about 500 guests in performing Maghrib prayer led by the Imam of Pekan Mosque Khairul Anuar Mohd Nor and solat hajat led by the Mufti of Pahang Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman.

The event was attended by the four generations of Pahang royal family, including children and grandchildren of Al-Sultan Abdullah, the late Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta´in Billah (Sultan Pahang V), the late Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al-Muadzam Shah (Sultan Pahang IV) dan the late Sultan Abdullah Al-Mu’tassim Billah (Sultan Pahang III).

Al-Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed the sixth ruler of Pahang on January 15, 2019, to replace his ailing father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah before the latter died on May 22 the same year. ― Bernama