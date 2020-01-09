DAP assemblyman claims trial to LTTE-linked charge

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser Gunasekaran Palasamy is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Seremban Jaya P. Gunasekaren pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group at an event in Melaka two years ago.

He made the plea before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after the charge was read out to him in Malay.

Gunasekaren, 61, who is also Negeri Sembilan DAP deputy chairman, was charged with committing the offence at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka Tengah, Melaka, at 8.30 pm on Nov 28, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides for a life jail term or maximum of 30 years or fine, and forfeiture of any assets used or intended to be used in committing the offence, upon conviction.

Lawyer Harshaan Zamani, representing the assemblyman, told the court that his client would submit a written application for bail.

Last Dec 17, the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court allowed the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the High Court here.

In another High Court, Gunasekaren was charged with another similar where he was alleged to have used the Facebook application under the name of “Dap Guna Palanisamy” at the office of E8 (M) Counter Terrorism investigating officer, Bukit Aman Special Branch, here at about 2 pm on Oct 7 last year.

Meanwhile, in another proceeding before judge Mohd Nazlan, storekeeper S. Thanagaraj, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts with possession of items linked to the LTTE in Penang in October last year.

On both counts, he was charged with possession of the items in a handphone, with the first at Sky Thommas Food Industries Sdn Bhd No 1066, Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 2, Kawasan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak, Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang at 10 am on Oct 12, 2019.

The second charge was allegedly committed at No 7, Lorong Sejahtera 3, Taman Sejahtera, Seberang Perai Tengah at 11 am on the same day.

Both the charges were framed under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned, if found guilty.

On Dec 16 last year, the Sessions Court in Butterworth, Penang, ordered both the cases to be transferred to the High Court here.

Mohd Nazlan fixed Jan 31 for mention of all the cases. — Bernama