Explicit screenshots of Johor principal’s ‘sexual grooming’ advances leaked online?

JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — Screenshots purportedly of online chats including explicit pictures allegedly from the case of a school principal here and the subject of his “sexual grooming” have been leaked on social media.

It is understood that the material was shared to an education activists’ group by an informer concerned about the student targeted.

Part of the release made available to Malay Mail included the conversation between a male teacher and male student.

The interaction showed the suspect encouraging the victim into a “teacher-student” relationship with an eye on sexual gratification.

Malay Mail has not been able to confirm the authenticity of this information.

It is understood that the alleged sexual grooming took place last year, with the principal who is in his 50s and serving at a Johor Baru co-ed secondary school. The student is now in Form Five.

A source familiar with the case said it had been brought to attention by an education activist who lodged an official report with the state Education Department last year.

“However, there was apparently no feedback from the state Education Department on the matter.

“The case came to light again on Tuesday after the principal in question received an excellence award from the state Education Department that was featured on the department’s Facebook page.

“It was from there that the case went viral with comments via social media yesterday,” said the source to Malay Mail today on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case.

He said several education activists, some of whom are teachers, had expressed shock that the person who was supposed to be investigated by the state education department had received an award.

“Personally, if the details are true, I find it unbecoming of a senior teacher and principal who is supposed to be respected by his students,” said the source.

Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan confirmed the matter to national news agency Bernama this morning and said the department was investigating the allegations in response to social media messages circulating in Johor.

Separately, Johor Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the state government will monitor the case closely as it was of public interest and involved a senior teacher.

“I have yet to be fully briefed on the details of the case, but I want to assure the public that the state government is concerned about such matters as it involves school-going students.

“The allegation against the teacher is very serious, but we should let the state education department complete its probe into the matter first,” said Aminolhuda when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The Parit Yaani assemblyman had been a senior teacher in Johor and last served as a senior assistant in a secondary school.

Sexual grooming occurs when someone builds an emotional connection with a child or young person to gain their trust for the purposes of sexual needs or exploitation. The victims can be groomed online or face-to-face, by a stranger or by someone they know or trust.