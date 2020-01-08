Teresa Kok: Transport sector in Langkawi has started using B20 biodiesel

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok says Langkawi has started using the B20 Biodiesel in the transport sector since January 1, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― The island of Langkawi has begun using the 20 per cent Biodiesel blend methyl esters content or the B20 Biodiesel in the transport sector since January 1, 2020.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said Petronas through the Kampung Tok Senik petrol station in the island has become the first petrol station in Malaysia to sell the B20 Biodiesel.

“Labuan island will become the second destination for the B20 Biodiesel programme that would also be implemented this month.

“Next the B20 Biodiesel programme would be implemented gradually in Sarawak, Sabah and finally entire Peninsular Malaysia,” she said in a statement today.

Kok said the B20 Biodiesel programme is expected to use additional 500,000 tonnes of crude palm oil from the existing amount used for the current B10 Biodiesel programme.

She said the government through the Finance Ministry has also agreed to maintain the retail price of B20 Biodiesel in line with the current market price of B10 Biodiesel which is RM2.18/ litre.

“This means, consumers can enjoy a cleaner vehicle fuel at the same retail price rate.

“The B20 Biodiesel programme would replace the B10 Biodiesel in phases. The main reason for the usage of the B20 Biodiesel is in line with the country's aspiration to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), making the country cleaner and sustainable,” she said.

Kok said with the increase in the price of crude palm oil in the global market which has surpassed the RM3,000/tonne level, the B20 Biodiesel programme could assist in maintaining the momentum in price increase as well as boosting the household income of oil palm smallholders in the country. ― Bernama