MinDef defends Wataniah regiment committee honorary ranks, says MBs are patrons

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Honorary ranks in the Wataniah or Territorial Army Regiment Support Committee (Jakpaw) can be awarded to each state’s mentri besar or chief minister, the Ministry of Defence explained today amid renewed backlash.

The ministry said the honorary ranks can be awarded regardless of the recipient’s political background, denying that Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has gone back on his word of not granting politicians honorary military ranks.

“Jakpaw functions on a state-wide level to encourage more public participation in the voluntary Federal Reserve Forces playing a role in providing support and co-operation,” the ministry said in a statement here.

Adding that the patron of Jakpaw in each state is its respective mentri besar or chief minister, it said appointments are made via the approval of the Armed Forces Council (AFC) which grants the appointee the honorary rank of Brigadier-General.

“The position of Jakpaw chairman is relegated to the respective state secretariat, who is duly appointed by the mentri besar, chief minister, or Federal Territories minister with the honorary rank of Colonel.

“All aforementioned appointments must be approved by the AFC and obtain the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, per Section 198 of the Armed Forces Act 1972. The ranks can be terminated should its bearer be found guilty of conduct that besmirches the Armed Forces’ reputation, or are otherwise no longer in office,” said the ministry.

Mohamad came under criticism after several senior civil servants and political figures including Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun were granted Jakpaw honorary ranks yesterday.

Last year, the minister also known as Mat Sabu said he had instructed the Armed Forces to review the current trend of granting honorary military titles such as “Captain” or “Major” to the public.

He said this decision was needed to maintain the Forces’ image, and was supported by many of its veterans.

This came after veterans’ group PATRIOT asked Mohamad to not take any honorary title nor wear its uniforms unlike previous ministers.