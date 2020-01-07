MCMC: Final report on National Digital ID expected by June 30

The idea to establish a National Digital ID was mooted by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in October 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The final report of a comprehensive study to establish a user-centric National Digital Identity (ID) framework for Malaysians is expected to be ready by June 30 this year and its recommendations will be tabled to the Cabinet for further action.

In its statement yesterday, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the study, commenced on November 21 last year, was carried out by the National Digital ID Study Task Force co-chaired by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad and MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

“We are taking a consultative and collaborative approach to the study, particularly by working together with relevant stakeholders, in getting their views on potential use cases for the national digital ID platform.

“This is important to ensure user-centricity in designing the framework for Malaysians,” said Al-Ishsal as quoted by the statement.

The recommendations of the task force will also take into consideration aspects such as existing ID programmes while leveraging their strengths and opportunities, existing legal framework, security, privacy and ethics.

“Today, as technology forms an integral part of our lives, the need for a safe, secure and protected National ID Digital platform has become both essential and attractive proposition.

“A National ID Digital serves as a secure and trusted digital credential as well as a platform for authentication that can improve convenience, promote inclusivity, reduce the cost of access to services, and enhance service delivery to Malaysians where online transactions are concerned,” he said.

The idea to establish a National Digital ID was mooted by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo in October 2018, and a comprehensive study of the National Digital ID framework began after Cabinet approval was obtained on May 8 last year.

The study’s primary focus includes local contextual analysis, implementation strategy, operating model, technology and enabling policies as well as related legislation.

The National Digital ID is among government initiatives to enable Malaysians to embrace the rise of digital services. It will be an advanced method of authenticating a user’s identity online where it is safe, secure and protected. — Bernama