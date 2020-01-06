Lodge police, MACC reports if we have misappropriated public funds, MCA tells DAP’s Chong Zhemin

MCA Perak Public Service and Complaint Bureau Chief Low Guo Nan challenge Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin to lodge reports to the authorities over his allegation that MCA had misappropriated public funding. — Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Jan 6 — MCA Perak Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan today challenged DAP’s Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin to lodge reports to the authorities instead of just alleging that MCA had misappropriated RM150 million in public funds.

Low said Chong’s allegation that MCA had “hijacked” the allocation in order to build a private hospital with the collaboration of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), which is owned by MCA, was baseless.

Low said that Chong posted the allegations on his Facebook page and blog on January 2 and 3 respectively.

“This is a serious allegation. If Chong does have evidence to support his allegation, then it is a criminal breach of trust. But if it is otherwise, then what has been said by him is slanderous, irresponsible and immoral,” he told a press conference at the MCA Perak headquarters here.

“We don’t want MCA to be blamed for no reason due to the baseless allegations. We invite Chong to lodge a report to the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the matter,” he added.

Low said that they will lodge a report on Wednesday at 10am at the Ipoh police headquarters and subsequently another report at the MACC office in Meru here on Friday at 10am.

“We hope Chong will join us in lodging the report if his allegations are true. If he is busy on that day, then he can send someone on his behalf. Nevertheless, we will still lodge the reports with or without him,” he said.

Low also said he had personally sent a message via WhatsApp to Chong and sent an official letter to Chong’s office in Kampar today.

A screenshot showing the allegations against MCA by Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin. — Picture by Low Guo Nan

Last Friday, Chong in a statement said that the Barisan Nasional government had cancelled the new hospital plan in Kampar in 2017 and announced it would co-operate with MCA-owned UTAR to establish a private hospital in Kampar.

He alleged that MCA planned to misappropriate the RM150 million in public funds to build a private hospital for UTAR.

“I personally do not oppose the establishment of the UTAR private hospital for teaching purposes, but the MCA cancelled the government hospital plan and misappropriated government’s allocation to build a private hospital for MCA-owned hospital,” he said.

Chong also urged MCA Perak chairman Mah Hang Soon to explain why he cancelled the Kampar government hospital plan and transferred the allocation for UTAR’s private hospital.