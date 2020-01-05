Anwar: Maszlee’s tenure as minister marked by ‘quality’ education drive, reform

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses an awards ceremony for outstanding UPSR students from Tamil schools in Serdang January 5, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/AnwarIbrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Maszlee Malik had instituted “quality” education reforms in his short stint as minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today and suggested the greenhorn politician can make a comeback in the future after quitting his Cabinet post last week.

Anwar, who himself helmed the education portfolio under the first Mahathir administration, said the Simpang Renggam MP had “done a lot” during his two-year tenure as minister, but claimed his efforts were mostly overlooked, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Instead critics focused only on the few controversial decisions by the young Bersatu politician, Anwar suggested.

“I would like to convey my appreciation to Maszlee.

“He had done a lot of reforms for education, focusing on the quality. They were not widely discussed. What was discussed were controversial issues,” Anwar was quoted as telling reporters after an event in Serdang.

The PKR president who is marked as the next Pakatan Harapan (PH) prime minister also drew parallels between his own political rollercoaster ride and Maszlee’s when asked about the latter’s future.

“He is still young, surely he has a future.

“Many people before him had quit and made a comeback. The prime minister had quit, but returned. I had quit, and I returned too.

“This is a matter of determination and consistency in a fight,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Maszlee Malik announces his resignation as education minister at a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Maszlee resigned as education minister on the first day of the academic year.

In a press conference to announce his exit last Thursday, Maszlee who was formerly a lecturer in the International Islamic University of Malaysia said he had stepped down on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The move fuelled speculation that the Bersatu leadership saw Maszlee as a political liability.

Earlier today, news portal The Malaysian Insight quoted sources as saying that Maszle was asked to step down for insubordination, citing a purported leaked correspondence between him and the prime minister.

According to the website, the 17-paragraph letter noted that Maszlee had particularly failed to follow advice on the jawi issue, free internet service for schools and free breakfast programme for pupils.

Malay Mail has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the purported letter.

Speaking on Maszlee’s replacement, the same news portal reported this afternoon that Anwar had insisted that the post be given to PH stalwarts as speculation mounts that former Umno leader Tan Sri Mustapa Mohamed who has since joined Bersatu will replace Maszlee.

“This is a Pakatan Harapan government. The PH spirit and its manifesto should be given priority,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

However, another Bersatu man who has been tipped for promotion is incumbent Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya.