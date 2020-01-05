Anwar asked if he’s in running to be next education minister — here’s his reaction

The Port Dickson MP broke out into laughter when broached about the subject by the media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SERI KEMBANGAN, Jan 5 — A tickled Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today brushed off suggestions that he was in line for the education minister post.

“I am not on the list,” the PKR president and Port Dickson MP said, breaking out into laughter, when broached about the subject by the media.

He added that by convention, ministerial appointments were the prerogative of the prime minister and that any discussion on filling the vacant education minister post by Pakatan Harapan leaders would only be held if there was a need.

“It is up to the prime minister and the PH leadership if the matter needs to be discussed. But in my opinion (ministerial) vacancies are always filled based on the wisdom of the PM,” he told reporters after officiating an excellence awards ceremony for outstanding Tamil school students in Selangor for the years 2016-2019, here.

In his speech, Anwar also recorded his appreciation to Maszlee Malik, who is Simpang Renggam MP, for his contributions when he was education minister.

Maszlee quit as education minister on January 3 after holding the post for 20 months. The post has yet to be filled. — Bernama