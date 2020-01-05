137 kindergarten teachers down with food poisoning after attending seminar in Cheras

All the teachers are currently warded at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — One hundred and thirty-seven kindergarten teachers attending a two-day course at a training centre in Cheras are down with suspected food poisoning early today.

Kuala Lumpur Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (Pasti) deputy director Hafizudin Muhamed Nor said four of them were sent to the emergency unit of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz after they complained of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

He said the teachers were believed to have had food prepared at the dining hall of the training centre for their dinner yesterday and started to become ill, with vomiting and diarrhoea, at about 3am today.

All of them are reported to be in stable condition, he said when met at the hospital. — Bernama