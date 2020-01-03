VEP to be deferred for six months as Singapore backlog remains

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid (left) signing the plaque to officiate the RTD Station in the soutbound Pagoh stretch of the North-South Expressway. Looking on is PLUS Malaysia Bhd managing director Datuk Azman Ismail. — Picture by Ben Tan

PAGOH, Jan 3 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has deferred the implementation of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme on all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia as many Singapore-registered vehicles still do not have the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tag.

The move will most affect outbound traffic at Johor’s two main land checkpoints, at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Baru and also the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Gelang Patah.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said based on the department’s record, more than 230,000 Singapore-registered vehicles have registered for the VEP but only 60,000 have had the VEP-RFID fitted.

“We (the department) will be targeting to get the remainder 170,000 Singapore-registered vehicles to install the VEP-RFID within the first six months of this year,” said Shaharuddin.

He was commenting on the matter after officiating the department’s RTD Station at the Pagoh Rest and Service Area (RnR) (southbound) here along along the North-South Expressway.

Also present was PLUS Malaysia Bhd managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

Shaharuddin said the RTD is still receiving positive feedback on Singaporeans regarding the VEP-RFID tag.

He said most Singapore-registered vehicle owners know the importance on registering for the VEP-RFID when entering Malaysia.

In September last year, the Transport Ministry had agreed to defer the enforcement of the VEP on all outbound traffic at both Johor's BSI and KSAB until further notice.

This decision was made after several issues, related to the VEP implementation, were made known to the ministry including difficulties of getting appointment for VEP-RFID Tag installation.

In 2017, it was announced that foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia would need a VEP as part of the country's efforts to tackle car theft and the cloning of syndicates, as well as to prevent vehicles with outstanding fines from leaving.