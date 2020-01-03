Guan Eng expresses appreciation to Maszlee for his service to govt

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Education Minister Maszlee Malik react during a press conference at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat

SANDAKAN, Jan 3 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has expressed his appreciation of former education minister Maszlee Malik on his service to the government despite becoming a Cabinet member for only 20 months.

“I appreciate Dr Maszlee’s contributions even though he faced many challenges in carrying out his duty as education minister.

“He was a Cabinet member who respected the principle of solidarity in shared responsibility in whatever decision taken by the Cabinet,” he told reporters after visiting the Duchess of Kent Hospital here today.

Lim was asked to comment on Maszlee’s resignation announcement yesterday to return the post of education minister to the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) effective today.

The finance minister also wished Maszlee well in carrying out his duty as Simpang Renggam MP while the former education minister had also stated his undivided support and loyalty to the prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as well as the Pakatan Harapan government yesterday. — Bernama