Defence minister’s son told to enter defence in drug abuse case

According to a report, magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim ordered Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad to present himself on February 13 at 10.30am to defend himself. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― The Magistrate's Court today ordered Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu's son, Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, to enter his defence in his drug abuse case, according to media reports.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim reportedly found that the prosecution has proven a prima facie case against Ahmad Saiful Islam, following testimony by six prosecution witnesses during the trial.

The magistrate also ordered the minister’s son to present himself on February 13 at 10.30am to defend himself, news portal Astro Awani said.

Ahmad Saiful Islam, who is represented by lawyer Nasar Khan Mirbas Khan, is facing trial under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Under Section 15(1)(a), anyone who consumes or administers or allows others to administer any dangerous drug specified under the Dangerous Drugs Act commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of RM5,000 or to a maximum two-year jail term.

Ahmad Saiful Islam was arrested on January 5, 2019 during an early-morning police raid of an entertainment centre along Jalan Ampang after he tested positive for drugs in preliminary tests.

He was charged on June 13, 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur court complex, and had reportedly pleaded not guilty and claimed trial and was also allowed bail at RM3,000.

Mohamad had on January 5 itself personally confirmed his son Ahmad Saiful Islam's arrest, also saying then that he was leaving it to the authorities to act according to the existing legal process and that his son is subject to the country's laws like others.

On January 9, Mohamad was reported saying that he would not attempt to protect his son from the law and that there would be “no special treatment”, adding that the law should take its course and that ministers do not take up their positions in order to protect their children.