Three Johor districts hit by Sg Muar ammonia taint

Ammonia was detected in Sungai Muar yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — Treated water supply to some 7,000 households across Muar, Bakri and Ayer Hitam is disrupted as the state authorities attempt to contain the ammonia contamination in Sungai Muar, the main artery for northern Johor.

The disruption is estimated to affect some 35,000 people across north Johor.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse today said the state government is still investigating the cause and source of the ammonia contamination.

“The Johor Water Regulation Body and state water company Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd are meeting this afternoon to discuss the problem.

“The parties will also discuss the possibility of full recovery and resupply of treated water to the affected areas,” said Puah in a statement.

He added that the state government will provide an update after its meeting.

“At this moment the situation has stabilised. I hope all users can bear with the interim situation and we will work round-the-clock to ensure full treated water recovery to the affected areas,” he said.

Ammonia was detected in Sungai Muar yesterday. In an immediate move to prevent further pollution, Ranhill SAJ shut off valves at the Panchor 3 water treatment plant, effectively reducing treated water supply as much as 20 per cent.

Initial investigation showed the ammonia content in Sungai Muar was above 2.5 parts per million (ppm) as at 3pm yesterday, affecting the optimum output of the Panchor 3 water treatment plant.

It was learnt that the authorities have ruled out sabotage in Sungai Muar as among the causes.

Sungai Muar is considered a main river for north Johor measuring a length of 118.25 kilometres from its source in Negri Sembilan to Johor and also parts of Pahang.