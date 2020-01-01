Selangor banking on sports and medical tourism to bring in 8m visitors this year

Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said the state government’s aim is to surpass the number of tourist arrivals in 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SUBANG, Jan 1 — The Selangor state government is targeting eight million tourist arrivals this year, as part of the overall Visit Malaysia 2020 tourism campaign.

State Tourism and Culture, Malay Civilisation and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said the aim is to surpass the number of tourist arrivals in 2018.

“In that year, 7.2 million tourists made their way to Selangor, earning the state RM20.6 million from tax,” he said during the welcoming ceremony for tourists in the first day of the new year at the Subang Skypark Terminal.

Abdul Rashid said Selangor is banking on several key features to attract both domestic and international tourists to the state.

“For example eco-tourism including visits to natural sites such as the Taman Botani in Shah Alam, Sungai Congkak in Hulu Langat, and the Sky Mirror in Kuala Selangor.

“Medical tourism is also another feature, as the state government is co-operating with the Malaysia Health Travel Council to promote Malaysia Year Health Travel 2020,” he said.

Others include sports tourism, as Selangor will feature several events including the Twin City Marathon on January 18 and 19 in Cyberjaya, the Selangor Marathon on February 22 and 23 in Sepang, and the Malaysian Women Marathon on March 8 in Petaling Jaya.

“On the cultural side, the Retromania Grand Gathering for biking aficionados will be held on April 11 and 12, and the Selangor International Indigenous Arts Festival on August 1 and 2,” Abdul Rashid said.

The state government’s efforts is part Visit Malaysia 2020’s wider goals, which aims to bring 30 million or more international tourist arrivals into the country and generate up to RM100 billion in tourism revenue throughout the year.