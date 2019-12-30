LUAS: Glycerine dumping causes foamy water, kills fish near Rawang

LUAS said it received a report from Pengurusan Air Selangor at 7.30pm yesterday on the release of foamy water and dead fish into Sungai Guntong at a location 19.9km from the nearest water treatment plant in Rantau Panjang. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The dumping of glycerine waste materials by irresponsible quarters is suspected to be the cause of pollution in a large drain near the As-Salam Mosque, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang, Selangor.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), in a statement, said it received a report from Pengurusan Air Selangor at 7.30pm yesterday on the release of foamy water and dead fish into Sungai Guntong at a location 19.9km from the nearest water treatment plant in Rantau Panjang.

‘’An investigation by LUAS, Air Selangor and the Hulu Selangor District Council suspected it was caused by the dumping of glycerine waste materials into the public sewage manhole of Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) in the Kamunting Industrial area, Bukit Sentosa.

“It causes the water to foam white at a nearby drain before entering Sungai Guntong,’’ said the statement.

According to LUAS, IWK had been directed to quickly carry out cleaning work at the manhole.

Samplings were also conducted by LUAS and Air Selangor at several pollution locations, and as of 10am today, pollutions at the Sungai Selangor Plant, SSP 1,2,3 and Rantau Panjang had been avoided.

On December 21, the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was fully shut down following an odour contamination in Sungai Semenyih, sourced from the irresponsible acts of certain quarters who dumped illegal waste materials into a manhole near a plant belonging to IWK.

Following the closure, 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang were affected. — Bernama