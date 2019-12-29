Wisma Putra confirms five members of Malaysian family injured in road accident in Egypt

A handout picture released by the Suez Governorate Media Office on December 28, 2019 shows paramedics transporting one of the victims injured in a bus cash at the Ain Sokhna resort east of Cairo, upon arrival at Suez General Hospital. ― AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Five members of a Malaysian family were involved in a road crash in Egypt yesterday.

The crash occurred at 11am local time while they were on their way from Hurghada to Cairo, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement here today.

It said all of them were reported to be injured and were sent to the Suez Canal Hospital and the Children Hospital, Cairo, for treatment.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Cairo is extending the necessary consular assistance to the victims and will continue to monitor their development,” it said. — Bernama