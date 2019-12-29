Segamat relief centre closes as floodwaters recede

JOHOR BARU, Dec 29 — Johor has fully recovered from the floods with the one temporary evacuation centre open in Segamat, being closed at 11am today.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said 11 people from three families in the district, housed at Gemereh IV community hall since December 15, were allowed to return home today.

All of them are residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak.

According to Tan, they were all allowed to return home after the floodwaters had receded fully and because of the sunny weather.

However, he said, ongoing monitoring will be carried out by the relevant agencies from time to time. — Bernama