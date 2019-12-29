Sabah Immigration urges tourists to comply with country’s entry regulations

The Sabah Immigration Department has urged all parties including airlines, travel agencies and the Chinese embassy to advise visitors from China to comply with Malaysia’s immigration regulations. ― Malay Mail pic

TAWAU, Dec 29 — The Sabah Immigration Department has urged all parties including airlines, travel agencies and the Chinese embassy to advise visitors from China to comply with Malaysia’s immigration regulations.

Its director, Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin, said this was to address, among other things, the issue of Chinese tourists failing to get their documents checked at immigration counters when entering the country.

“The Sabah Immigration Department together with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and the Sabah Tourism Board have also taken proactive steps by placing warning signs in Mandarin at various places around the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA)

KKIA also makes public announcements in Mandarin to prevent such matters from occurring, he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, the Tawau Sessions Court sentenced four Chinese women to 18 days in prison after they pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 24 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for failing to report to the Immigration counter upon entering the country.

The penalty for the offence comprises a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than five years or both, upon conviction.

The sentence took effect from Dec 10 this year, the date the women were arrested.

According to Muhamad Sade, all the women entered Sabah via Malaysia Airlines flight MH395 from Shanghai, China, which landed in Kota Kinabalu on December 4, at 6.15am.

On the same day, they boarded flight MH2121 at 7.40am and arrived in Tawau at 8.25am.

However, he said the women had failed to report to any immigration counter, especially the transit counter at KKIA, to get the relevant immigration endorsement indicating that they had entered the country legally.

“All the women were detained on Dec 10 while they were having their passports checked for the return flight to Shanghai via Tawau International Airport,” he said. — Bernama