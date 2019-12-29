Policeman dies of gunshot wound at roadblock in Sepang

A policeman collapsed and died of a gunshot wound while manning a roadblock with his colleagues in Dengkil, Sepang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A policeman collapsed and died of a gunshot wound while manning a roadblock with his colleagues in Dengkil, Sepang, near here, today.

The 26-year-old policeman died on the spot in the incident at 3.55am.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said policemen manning the roadblock suddenly heard a gunshot and saw one of their colleagues sprawled on the road.

“Police are investigating the cause of the incident to wrap up the case,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said the policeman suffered a gunshot to the head.

“It has been classified as a sudden death report. Further investigations are continuing,” he said when contacted.

Md Noor Aehwan said the policeman had served the force for five years and was married with a child. — Bernama