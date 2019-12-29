MACC submits report on Labuan port to HQ

The Labuan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted a report on alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port’s tender process to its headquarters for further action. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, Dec 29 — The Labuan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted a report on alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port’s tender process to its headquarters for further action.

Labuan MACC director assistant commissioner Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof said the report was submitted not long after the Labuan Liberty Port Management (LLPM) lodged a report on December 17 alleging conspiracy in the tender decision-making process.

“As this involves a big issue, we must obtain further advice and directive from our headquarters for further action,” he told Bernama today.

“We are not giving up, as we reckon the tender process might not have been transparently done; it is best to seek assistance from MACC to get it right that was why I spoke to the MACC Labuan director on the status of our report,” LLPM general manager Abd Ghani Paijan said today.

LLPM, the operator of containerised port Labuan Liberty Wharf, also lodged a report on ‘leaked’ port tender result which had not been officially announced by the Labuan Port Authority (LPA).

LLPM executive chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Alias Abd Rahman said the leaked tender result, which had gone viral following a news report by a local daily on December 14, had unnecessarily created confusion and panic to the management, staff, business clients and port users.

“We also feel being unfairly treated in the tender process being the port operator since 1998, we have invested millions of ringgit without government grant and now that LPA (the port regulatory body) was established, we should have been guided in terms of operation and not penalised through the tender process,” he said.

LPA, in a statement on December 17, denied that any decision had been made on the new operator of Labuan Liberty Wharf. — Bernama