Leaking issue at Crystal Mosque to be fixed soon, says Terengganu exco

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 29 — The leakage problem at the Crystal Mosque in the Islamic Civilisation Park here will be resolved as soon as possible, state Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said.

He said the state government was aware of the problems that had been going on for the last two years which had led to a negative image of the tourism site.

“The repair process has been going on since the beginning of last year, the contractors have also been changed, but the problem remains unresolved as repairs are done on a small scale.

“To ensure that the problem is fully resolved, the dome needs to be taken off, with new glue put in place before the dome can be re-installed, but the cost is too high, estimated to be RM2 million,” he told reporters today.

Ariffin said the state government was currently in talks with a multi-national company to finance the mosque’s repair process as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The Crystal Mosque, which was opened in February 2008, is part of the tourist attractions in the Islamic Civilization Park, besides the Monument Park, B Beteng Restaurant, Convention Centre and the Sungai Terengganu cruise package.

However, leaks at the mosque have forced it to remain closed to tourists, who can now only admire it from the outside. — Bernama