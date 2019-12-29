Jawi meet pauses as Malay delegation enters, includes actress Ellie Suriarty

Actress Ellie Suriaty Omar (centre) attends the National Jawi Congress in Petaling Jaya December 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Five Malays, including local actress Ellie Suriaty Omar, caused a stir at the National Jawi Congress when they entered the Crystal Crown Hotel ballroom here this morning midway.

The event, organised by a group known as the Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat), is being closely monitored by the police after a similar convention planned by Chinese educationists was cancelled yesterday following protests by Malay Muslim groups.

The National Jawi Congress began without a hitch at about 10.30am.

Midway through the talk, the five entered and made their way to seats close to the front just as the third speaker, prominent lawyer Siti Kasim took to the stage.

The emcee announced their arrival, and their entrance was greeted with applause from the roughly 300 congress participants.

It is not known if the five are representing any group and attended to show support or protest the topic.

